PPI, Blue Wave Launch App for Weekly Hour 'Electric Playground'

Distributor PPI Releasing is partnering with Blue Wave Media to launch a mobile application for PPI's syndicated series The Electric Playground.

The new app provides daily video from the series, and helps TV station affiliates integrate that content into their own local mobile offerings.

"With [Electronic Playground] mobile added to our broadcast and internet programming, affiliates have more ways to capture viewers across every platform" said Dave Hutchinson, PPI's senior VP of program operations and digital media, in a statement.

"Being smart about how to reach today's local audience, wherever they are, is an on-going priority for us", said Emily Neilson, general manager of KLAS Las Vegas. "PPI's ability to provide this kind of programming across all our platforms, without taxing our stations' existing workflow, makes a lot of sense."

Weekly hour Electric Playground currently airs in 80% of the U.S. and is renewed through 2013. Beginning in this fall, PPI also is launching an additional Monday-Friday daily half-hour strip version of the series, which is a news program focusing on digital culture.