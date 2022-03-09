'Power Book IV: Force' Gets Second Season on Starz

Starz has renewed Power Book IV: Force for a second season. The show, a Power spinoff about Tommy Egan leaving New York and elbowing his way into the Chicago drug game, debuted February 6, and the premiere had 3.3 million multiplatform views, the network said, a Starz record.

Joseph Sikora portrays Egan. “As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he's ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades,” goes the Starz description. “What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried.”

“Fans have been eagerly awaiting Joseph’s return as the iconic Tommy Egan and from the show’s record-setting debut, it was clear right away that they want to see another season of him taking on this new city,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO at Starz. “We are thrilled to have Joseph back in the Power Universe and to be expanding the world with a new tapestry of power players brought to life by our fantastic cast.”

Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan and Shane Harper are also in the cast.

Gary Lennon will be showrunner and executive producer in season two. Power Book IV: Force is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Mark Canton in addition to Lennon. The Power universe series are executive produced by Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Terri Kopp and Chris Selak will also executive produce.

Lionsgate Television produces the series. ■