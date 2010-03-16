‘Post Pit’ to Launch on NAB Show Floor

A new digital video workflow presentation stage will debut at next month's NAB Show in Las Vegas, NAB announced March 11. The display will bring together user groups and people who use post-production and other digital content software and hardware products on display at the show for a series of mini sessions and networking.

The digital workflow stage is produced in partnership with Final Cut Pro User Group Network SuperMeet, fxguide, Digital Production Buzz and Future Media Concepts. The Post Pit will offer attendees and exhibitors an interactive experience to showcase creative content. Talent will also take the stage to share tips for digital video creators and editors.

"We applaud NAB's decision to add the Post Pit as an exciting new venue to the NAB Show exhibit hall and appreciate our active role in providing speakers from within our community as highlights to the Post Pit schedule," said SuperMeet co-producers Daniel Berube and Michael Horton in a joint statement.

Presenters will include RED Camera Company's Ted Schilowitz, post production "guru" Scott Simmons and HandHeldHollywood.com's Taz Goldstein, who will talk about the top five iApps every filmmaker needs.

The Post Pit will be in use from April 12-15 and will be located in the South Lower Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.