Post-Newsweek to Grant Free Airtime to 2010 Candidates
The Post-Newsweek
Stations will make free airtime and free Web opportunities available to
candidates on its six TV stations in the 30 days before the 2010 general
elections.
Also, as part of its
political coverage of the elections, it has pledged to devote at least 10
minutes per day, per station, to locally produced political coverage. In
addition, it will feature various political features on-air and online which
could include allowing viewers to ask questions directly of candidates, arming
voters with cameras to take into their neighborhoods to document local issues,
and fact-checking features for political ad claims.
According to the
company, it will look for chances to air debates and town hall meetings in
"key" time periods, put candidate bios, political blogs, and video streaming
on "high-profile" election sections of its Web sites, and give
get-out-the-vote public service announcements priority among its PSAs.
In the 2008 elections,
according to the company, 150 candidates took advantage of its free airtime
offerings.
Post-Newsweek Stations
are WDIV Detroit, KPRC Houston, WPLG Miami, WKMG Orlando, KSAT San Antonio, and
WJXT Jacksonville.
