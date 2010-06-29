Post-Newsweek to Grant Free Airtime to 2010 Candidates

The Post-Newsweek

Stations will make free airtime and free Web opportunities available to

candidates on its six TV stations in the 30 days before the 2010 general

elections.

Also, as part of its

political coverage of the elections, it has pledged to devote at least 10

minutes per day, per station, to locally produced political coverage. In

addition, it will feature various political features on-air and online which

could include allowing viewers to ask questions directly of candidates, arming

voters with cameras to take into their neighborhoods to document local issues,

and fact-checking features for political ad claims.

According to the

company, it will look for chances to air debates and town hall meetings in

"key" time periods, put candidate bios, political blogs, and video streaming

on "high-profile" election sections of its Web sites, and give

get-out-the-vote public service announcements priority among its PSAs.

In the 2008 elections,

according to the company, 150 candidates took advantage of its free airtime

offerings.

Post-Newsweek Stations

are WDIV Detroit, KPRC Houston, WPLG Miami, WKMG Orlando, KSAT San Antonio, and

WJXT Jacksonville.