Portugal's TVI Selects Snell's Channel-in-a-Box System

Snell has announced that TVI, a major broadcaster in Portugal, has deployed the Snell ICE channel-in-a-box solution to support the launch of two new channels: TVI Fiction and +TVI.

The deployment illustrates how traditional automation systems can be combined with channel-in-a-box technologies to speed up channel launches and streamline operations.

Prior to the launches, TVI was already using the Snell Morpheus automation system, which was integrated into ICE. Currently TVI uses Morpheus for playout for its main TVI channel, its 24-hour news channel (TVI24) and TVI International while ICE is used for TVI Fiction and +TVI.

This set-up made it much easier to launch the two channels and allows the additional channels to be controlled from just one user interface.

"Snell's ICE gave us a straightforward, easy-to-deploy solution for adding two new channels to our existing lineup," said Carlos Gomes, head of technical department at TVI. "While our investment in ICE systems alone enables us to reduce the time and cost of our channel launches, we will realize a further benefit in the added power and flexibility that our Morpheus automation system brings to these channel-playout boxes."