Portugal Gives OK to Arris-Pace Combo

The proposed $2.1 billion merger of Arris and Pace plc took another step forward following unconditional clearance from the Portuguese Competition Authority, Arris announced Tuesday.

That follows earlier pre-conditional clearance in Germany and South Africa. Arris said it has obtained clearance in response to three of its six antitrust-related filings in connection with the proposed combination.

Of recent note, Arris and Pace each received requests for additional info from the U.S. Department of Justice in connection to the deal, which aims to create a larger scale provider of set-tops and gateways, broadband access network gear and software products.

