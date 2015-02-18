Portico TV Is on Fire

Portico TV, a free, ad-supported streaming TV service from Net2TV, has been launched on the Amazon Appstore, clearing a path to the Fire TV box, Fire TV stick, and Amazon Fire tablets and phones.

Portico TV currently offers 18 OTT-TV channels, through partners that stream out long-form TV shows, including Better Homes and Gardens, Celeb TV, A Closer Look with the AP, Cooking Light, Cycle World, Field & Stream, Inside Golf, Newsy in 30, PEOPLE This Week, Popular Science, Saveur, Southern Living, Sports Illustrated, The Week in Time, and World Eats.

As a service that’s made to look like linear TV, Portico TV’s content is produced by curating and stitching together short-form Web videos on a given topic into 30- or 60-minute programs that are structured like TV shows, including teasers before commercial breaks and a host who transitions viewers from one segment to the next.

