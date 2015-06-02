Popcornflix Nets More Kids Fare

Popcornflix, a free, ad-supported over-the-top VOD service, said it has added four children’s series to its library, including all episodes of Life with Derek (pictured), a series produced and distributed by Shaftesbury that had a run on the Disney Channel.

That series, along with Dragon Booster, St. Bear’s Dolls Hospital and My Animal Family, will also be offered on Popcornflix Kids, the service’s family-friendly OTT offering. They join titles such as Big Comfy Couch, Betty Boop and Popeye.

Popcornflix and Popcornflix Kids are offered on several platforms, including Roku devices, Sony PlayStation PS3 and PS4 consoles, the Xbox One and Xbox 360, select smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and, most recently, on the Amazon Fire TV.

