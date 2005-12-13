Point.360 To Provide Global HD

Point.360, a major Hollywood-based pre- and post-production company, on Tuesday formally announced the industry’s first standard-definition and high-definition global transmission service readily available to syndicators or advertisers or other one-time users, and capable of delivering HD in real time.

Large networks maintain their own dedicated high-def satellite space not available to other kinds of users, such as advertisers or syndicators trying to deliver product across the country. Point.360 allows producers to buy time in 15-minute increments of purchase delivery of an entire show, beamed via content-management and delivery company GlobeCast’s satellite facilities.

The first customer is Buena Vista International/Touchstone Pictures, which will use the service to deliver off-net versions of several series to CTV, Canada’s most-watched broadcast network.