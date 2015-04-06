Pluto TV to Stream Bloomberg TV for Free

Pluto TV, the startup that has built a currated, linear-style OTT-TV service, recently struck a deal to offer Bloomberg TV for free starting later this month.

Pluto TV claims it’s the first over-the-top video provider to offer Bloomberg TV for free. Sling TV, Dish Network’s new OTT-TV service, offers Bloomberg TV as part of World News Extra, a tier that costs an $5 per month, on top of its core $20 per month service.

“Our partnership with Bloomberg TV is a big step forward towards expanding and validating our platform with live streaming of a top-tier network,” Tom Ryan, CEO of Pluto TV, said in a statement. “Distributing cable networks through Pluto TV makes total sense given our linear TV-like experience.”

