Pluto TV Lands Content Deals With Lionsgate, MGM, Warner Bros.

Pluto TV, the free, linear-style OTT service, said it has notched premium content deals with several new partners, including Lionsgate, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), and Warner Bros., that will help it program its slate of more than 100 ad-based channels.

The deals, Pluto TV said, will pave the way for it to offer movies such as MGM's Silence of the Lambs and The Usual Suspects, and Lionsgate's Haywire, Brothers and Bad Boys, and Warner Bros.'sshows such as The Ben Stiller Show and Super Fun Night.

Other new partners include CNN Great Big Story, Hearst Entertainment, Al Jazeera Entertainment, The Orchard, Defy Media, Machinima, Studio71, and Tastemade, complementing Pluto TV’s agreements with Fremantle, Endemol Shine International, Yahoo!, CNBC, Cheddar, and Mashable, among others.



