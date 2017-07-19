Pluto TV Lands Big Sky Conference Deal

Pluto TV, the free, linear-style OTT service, is expanding into live sports after landing a distribution deal with the Big Sky Conference.

Under the deal, Pluto TV will stream football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and selected soccer, softball and track and field events from teams in the conference.

Pluto TV has set up a dedicated channel (230) for the Big Sky Conference, supported on web browsers and apps for mobile devices, Roku players, Apple TV and Android TV devices, Amazon Fire TV boxes and sticks, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and smart TVs from Samsung, Vizio, Sony and Hisense.

They said the new distribution deal will give the Big Sky Conference access to Pluto TV’s 6 million monthly active users.

The agreement also enters play about three months after former NBCU execRobert Magdlen came on board as Pluto TV’s chief programing officer.

