Pluto TV Lands Apple TV App

Pluto TV, the linear-style OTT video service, has launched an app for the new Apple TV alongside the addition of several new content partners.

The service, which delivers more than 100 channels, said it has scored content deals with NBC News, Paramount, Sky News, CNET Reuters, Legendary Digital and Associated Press, and will be using that content to create new curated channels.

Pluto TV currently offers a set of channel types, including direct live streams from Sky News and Bloomberg, curated streams featuring parners such as CNET and World Poker Tournament, and Pluto-owned and operated channels such as News 24/7, After School Cartoons and Surf Channel.

