PlayStation Vue Tunes in Fox Soccer Plus

In time for the second half of the UEFA Champions League playoffs that kicks off next week, PlayStation Vue has expanded its a la carte menu with the launch of Fox Soccer Plus.

PS Vue, which also offers Showtime as a stand-alone, is selling Fox Soccer Plus for $14.99 per month, or $12.99 per month to members of PlayStation Plus, which runs $49.99 per year, $9.99 per month, or $17.99 for three months. PS Vue is currently offering a seven-day free trial of the service.

Fox Soccer Plus offers matches from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, England’s FA Cup and Scottish Premier League, as well as an array of matches from the Rugby Union, National Rugby League, Stobart Super League and the State of Origin Series.

