PlayStation Vue Offers Big 4 Broadcast TV Feeds in All O&O Markets

Sony confirmed that PlayStation Vue now offers the local feeds of ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC in all of their respective owned-and-operated markets, a move that will help to boost the value of the over-the-top pay TV service.

Sony said it began to light up those local feeds in waves after the recent national launch of its new set of “Slim” packages and that the remaining O&O stations went live on Wednesday. PS Vue customers in those markets will have access to both live and VOD content from the O&Os.

Sony’s national PS Vue’s Slim packages, an offering launched in mid-March, includes dozens of live cable channels, plus next-day access to shows from major broadcast TV networks, as well as access to the service’s cloud DVR. At the time, Sony said it planned to offer CBS live and VOD programming at a later date.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.