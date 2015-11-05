PlayStation Vue Nets Disney Deal

Filling a big gap in its programming lineup, PlayStation Vue, Sony’s OTT TV service, has inked a carriage deal that will provide it with access to the complete Disney and ESPN network lineup, including ESPN, ABC-owned local stations, Disney Channel and ABC Family.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but they said the carriage agreement includes “unique features,” including the ability for PS Vue subs to play multiple streams from one account, and the ability to stream content across multiple devices both in and out of the subscriber’s home.

Additionally, local ABC affiliate stations will have the opportunity to opt-in to the PS Vue service with their live linear programming, they said.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.