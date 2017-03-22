PlayStation Vue, MLB Network Play Ball

PlayStation Vue, Sony’s OTT TV service, said it launched MLB Network this week in time for last night’s World Baseball Classic semifinal game between the U.S. and Japan, won 2-1 by the U.S.

PS Vue is offering MLB Network on its “Core” plans that starts at $34.99, and rises to $44.99 per month in certain cities where the OTT service features the live local feeds of major broadcasters (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, and Miami).

The U.S. takes on Puerto Rico tonight for the World Baseball Classic championship, starting at 9 p.m. ET.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.