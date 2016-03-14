PlayStation Vue Goes National With ‘Slim’ Packages

Vastly expanding the reach of its over-the-top multichannel TV offerings, Sony’s PlayStation Vue service is going national Monday with a set of “slim” packages that feature dozens of live cable channels, next-day access to shows from most major broadcast networks, as well as access to a cloud DVR.

Here’s how the new, no-contract Slim packages stack up.

-Access Slim: 55+ channels that feature cable TV networks and movies and sports nets, including ESPN, for $29.99 per month.

-Core Slim: 70+ channels that include all the channels in Access Slim, plus live national and regional sports networks, for $34.99 per month.

-Elite Slim: 100+ channels, featuring all the channels in Core Slim, plus several movie and entertainment channels, including fare from Epix, for $44.99 per month.

