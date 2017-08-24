PlayStation Vue Clears More Local TV Feeds

PlayStation Vue, Sony’s virtual MVPD, said it has added 11 more local broadcast TV feeds to its lineup this week, including eight ABC local stations, two NBC stations, and one CBS station.



The latest local broadcast TV feeds, which include stations owned by Hearst Television, Scripps TV Station Group, Graham Media Group and Berkshire Hathaway, and Hubbard Broadcasting, are comprised of the following:



NBC (added August. 23):

-Cincinnati: WLWT- Channel 5 (Hearst Television)

-New Orleans: WDSU (Hearst Television)

CBS (added August 23):

-Nashville: News Channel 5 (Scripps TV Station Group)

ABC (added August 22):

-Baltimore: ABC 2 (Scripps)

-Indianapolis: WRTV Channel 6 (Scripps)

-Kansas City: KMBC Channel 9 (Hearst Television)

-Miami-Ft. Lauderdale: Local 10 WPLG (Berkshire Hathaway)

-Milwaukee: WISN 12 (Hearst Television)

-Minneapolis-St. Paul: 5 Eyewitness News/KSTP TV (Hubbard Broadcasting)

-San Antonio: KSAT 12 (Graham Media Group)

-San Diego: ABC 10 (Scripps)



For more, go to multichannel.com.