PlayStation Vue Boots Up Sports Package

PlayStation Vue, Sony’s OTT TV service, has introduced a Sports Pack add-on that sells for an additional $10 per month.

The sports package, available to consumers on PS Vue’s Core, Elite or Ultra plans, features the following:

MLB Strike Zone (During regular MLB season)

ESPN Bases Loaded (During NCAA college baseball championship)

ESPN Classic (On Demand)

ESPN Goal Line (During regular college football season)

Longhorn Network

Outside TV

NESN National (regional sports network national feed)

NBCUniversal regional sports networks (national feeds):CSN ChicagoCSN Mid-AtlanticCSN New EnglandCSN NorthwestCSN PhiladelphiaNBC Sports Bay AreaNBC Sports CA

In ablog postabout the new add-on package, Dwayne Benefield reiterated that PS Vue’s multi-view feature for the PlayStation 4 lets users stream up to three live shows on the same screen, and that the service delivers live scores on several platforms, including the PS4, PS3, Android and Fire TV devices, and web browsers.

