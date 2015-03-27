PlayStation Vue Adds AMC Networks

In time for Sunday night’s season five finale of AMC's The Walking Dead, Sony Vue has added several channels from AMC Networks to its lineup.

PlayStation Vue, which launched in New York City, Chicago and Philadelphia on March 18, has added AMC and WE tv to all of its packages (Access/$49.99 per month; Core/$59.99 per month; and Elite/$69.99 per month), and offers IFC and SundanceTV in its Core and Elite tiers.

Sony announced earlier this month that AMC was expected to be available to the PS Vue lineup in April, so it beat that deadline by a few days.

