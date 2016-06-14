PlayStation VR Lands Oct. 13

We’ve known the price. Now we know the date.

The PlayStation VR will debut in the U.S. on October 13 and support more than 50 games between that launch date and the end of 2016, Shawn Layden, chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment, announced Monday night at the company’s E3 keynote.

“2016 is a seminal moment in virtual reality,” he said. “The time has finally come for everyone to enjoy VR in their own homes.”

The PlayStation VR, which connects to the PlayStation 4, retails for $399. Sony, which has a higher-end, 4K-capable PS4 in the works codenamed “Neo” that should bring more pixels and horsepower to its VR-enabled gaming lineup, has previously announced a $500 bundle for the PlayStation VR that includes a camera and two motion controllers.

Sony will have a big base to market its VR platform to, as the CE giant has already sold more than 40 million PS4s worldwide. Sony will be competing in the sector against two high-end VR platforms -- the Oculus Rift ($599) and the HTC Vive ($799), which must be tethered to high-performance PCs.

During the keynote, Sony showed off several VR titles, including Star Wars Battlefront: X-Wing VR Mission, Batman Arkham VR, and Final Fantasy XV.