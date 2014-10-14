PlayStation TV Lands in North America

The PlayStation TV, Sony’s $99.99 gaming and media streaming device, went on sale in North America Tuesday with a small streaming video lineup in tow.

According to Sony’s blog post about the debut, the device launched with apps from Crackle (Sony’s ad-based VOD service), Crunchyroll (Japanese anime and Korean content) and Qello (full-length HD concert films and music documentaries), with a promise of more entertainment content down the road.

The Kotaku gaming blog discovered that the Netflix app for the PS Vita app can be found and downloaded via the PS TV platform, but also learned that the app is not compatible with the PlayStation TV, at least not yet.

