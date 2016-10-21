PlayStation Gets Into eSports

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will launch a new eSports feature for the PlayStation 4 Oct. 27, beginning with the game NBA 2K17. The company will partner with eSports group ESL to get the Tournaments feature off the ground.

The first tournament, running Oct. 27 to Nov. 26, with the top three winners receiving prize packs of PS4 items. Players will need a copy of the game, a PlayStation Plus membership, and an ESL account to compete.

To begin with, the PS4 Tournaments will only support one-on-one matches, though SIE is looking to get into team games down the line.