PlayStation Brings E3 Experience to Theaters

When Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announces its latest and greatest for its PlayStation brand June 13 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles, gaming fans won’t have to be at the event to get an exclusive experience.

While SIE will be live-streaming the event online, die-hard gamers in more than 45 states, five Canadian provinces and — for the first time — parts of Latin America will be able to attend PlayStation E3 Experience events live in theaters. Since first debuting the free E3 theatrical event in 2014, SIE has doubled the number of available seats for its fans, the company announced May 30.

“There’s just something special about watching the news and excitement of E3 together with fellow PlayStation fans that makes this an event I look forward to every year,” Michael Steranka, brand activations manager for PlayStation, wrote in a blog post. “Between the loud cheers that, honestly, probably ruin movies for people in adjacent theaters (sorry not sorry), and the camaraderie felt in the air from being surrounded by the PlayStation Nation, there’s no better way to experience E3.”

SIE’s E3 PlayStation press conference will be simulcast in theaters in high-def, and those who attend a theatrical viewing will come away with commemorative plastic cups, PlayStation collectible gaming cards, and exclusive digital bonuses.

A new PlayStation 4, capable of playing 4K video, is among the rumored announcements coming from SIE during its E3 press event. For theatrical viewing locations and to sign up for free tickets, click here.