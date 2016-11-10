PlayStation 4 Goes ‘Pro’

Sony has launched the PlayStation 4 Pro, the company’s top-shelf console that supports 4K resolution and high dynamic range (HDR) images.

The new, higher-octane platform, which sells for US$399 and C$499, becomes available in time for the holiday buying season and on the heels of PlayStation VR, a virtual reality system that connects to all PS4 consoles.

Sony introduced the PS4 Pro and a slimmer, lighter and more energy-friendly version of the original PS4 in September. PS VR is compatible with both systems.

In tandem with the launch, Netflix on the PS4 Pro has been updated to enable 4K streams of original series such as Stranger Things, Narcos and Marvel’s Luke Cage. Sony noted that more than 600 hours of 4K content will be available on Netflix by year-end. The YouTube app for the PS4 is also being updated to support 4K content. Sony has not announced if or when it intends to bring 4K support to PlayStation Vue, its OTT-TV service.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.