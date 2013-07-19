PlayOn! Sports Closes $26 Million in Series D Financing

2080 Media Inc., which operates PlayOn! Sports, has closed $26 million in new funding from a Series D round of financing that was led by Herff Jones Inc. The round also included existing investors Buckhead Investment Partners, Hamilton Ventures and Imlay Investments.

PlayOn produces and distributes high school sports events across television and digital platforms. It currently streams more than 30,000 high school sporting events a year.

PlayOn recently announced a joint venture with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) to create the NFHS Network. The digital offering will launch in mid-August.

As part of the new funding, PlayOn and Herff Jones will also partner to expand commercial relationships for PlayOn's School Broadcast Program and the two companies will jointly market a variety of products and services.

"Working with Herff Jones is a tremendous opportunity for PlayOn! Sports," said David Rudolph, CEO of PlayOn! Sports. "Partnering with the proven leader in the high school space across their multiple products and services will allow us to rapidly expand and deepen our relationships."