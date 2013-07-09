PlayOn Brings Aereo to Gaming Consoles, Google TV

MediaMall Technologies, the maker of PlayOn media server software, is looking to profit on budding consumer interest in Aereo, the startup that has developed a broadband TV/cloud DVR service combo.

MediaMall said it has launched the Aereo Channel, which enables Aereo subscribers to stream live TV and stored video to a wide range of devices, including the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Google TV, Wii, Wii U and Android gear. PlayOn sells for $24.99 per month, or for $49.99 when purchased as a lifetime subscription.

The Aereo Channel from PlayOn aims to broadens the number of devices that can support Aereo's service, which captures over-the-air broadcasts and delivers them to subscribers over broadband.

