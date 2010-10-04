Planet Green Unveils Acquisitions At MIPCOM
Discovery
Communication's Planet Green channel outlined a large slate of 10
acquisitions from international and domestic sources in Cannes on the
first day of the international programming market MIPCOM. The slate
includes both returning series like Coastwatch and Conviction Kitchen as well as new series like Last Woman Standing, which will bow in 2011.
The
slate of acquisitions will air "over the remainder of 2010 and into the
next year," noted Laura Michalchyshyn, president and general manager of
Planet Green in a prepared statement. "Our network team places
tremendous value on the strong relationships we have developed with our
content parters through the international production community" and the
channel will will be looking to foster "new relationships this week at
MIPCOM."
Acquired original series include 30 Days, Coastwatch, Last Woman Standing and Conviction Kitchen; acquired specials and documentary films include Houston, We have a Problem, Kill it, Skin It, Wear It, Big River, King Corn and H2Oil.
