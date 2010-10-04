Planet Green Unveils Acquisitions At MIPCOM

Discovery

Communication's Planet Green channel outlined a large slate of 10

acquisitions from international and domestic sources in Cannes on the

first day of the international programming market MIPCOM. The slate

includes both returning series like Coastwatch and Conviction Kitchen as well as new series like Last Woman Standing, which will bow in 2011.

The

slate of acquisitions will air "over the remainder of 2010 and into the

next year," noted Laura Michalchyshyn, president and general manager of

Planet Green in a prepared statement. "Our network team places

tremendous value on the strong relationships we have developed with our

content parters through the international production community" and the

channel will will be looking to foster "new relationships this week at

MIPCOM."

Acquired original series include 30 Days, Coastwatch, Last Woman Standing and Conviction Kitchen; acquired specials and documentary films include Houston, We have a Problem, Kill it, Skin It, Wear It, Big River, King Corn and H2Oil.