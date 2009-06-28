Pitchman Billy Mays Dies

Television advertising legend Billy Mays died Sunday in his home in Tampa, Fla., according to Associated Press, which reported that an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause. He was 50 years old.



Mays was best known for his over-the-top delivery of cleaning product infomercials on behalf of OxiClean and Orange Glo. He was also star of Discovery Channel's Pitchmen, which followed his career in television advertising.

"Everyone that knows him was aware of his larger than life personality, generosity and warmth," read statement issued Sunday by Discovery Communications. "Billy was a pioneer in his field and helped many people fulfill their dreams. He will be greatly missed as a loyal and compassionate friend." Discovery will air a day-long marathon of Pitchmen on Wednesday, July 1.

His death comes amid sad days for the entertainment business following the loss of actress Farrah Fawcett and pop star Michael Jackson.