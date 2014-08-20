Piksel Forges New OTT Video Play

Piksel, a company that has roots to once-troubled online video publishing firm KIT Digital, has undergone somewhat of a reboot over the past year, culminating in the launch of a new, modular OTT video platform that it will target at content owners, aggregators and a variety of distributors.

Piksel said it will demo its new cloud-based platform at next month’s IBC show in Amsterdam.

Piksel, explained chief commercial officer Kevin Joyce, has shunned a model based on a monolithic software platform to instead focus on a services-oriented architecture and product set, called Piksel Palette, that can be broken down to specific modules and functionalities, such as encoding, digital rights management, user interfaces, storage, and analytics.

