Pico Digital to Acquire International Datacasting Assets

Pico Digital has entered into an agreement to acquire the broadcast products business from International Datacasting Corporation.

The deal includes IDC's product portfolio, customers and supplier relationships.

After the deal closes the majority of IDC's employees are expected to join Pico Digital.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"IDC has been at the forefront of innovation in the satellite industry for many years," said Ian Lerner, CEO of Pico Digital Inc. "We are very excited to add IDC's product portfolio to our line-up of market leading solutions." He added, "We are committed to building on our combined portfolio to create the most compelling and comprehensive offering for both current and new customers."

The acquisition would expand Pico’s global footprint and expand its product line.

The combined company will offer technologies for data broadcasting, audio distribution, digital cinema and video technologies.

Pico particularly highlighted the acquisition of IDC's LASER Multi Program Splicer (MPS) for inserting programs and ads into multiple channels simultaneously and regionalizing content.

The proposed acquisition is expected to close in June 2015.