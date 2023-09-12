Photo Gallery: Advanced Advertising Summit New York 2023
Snapshots from the kickoff event for NYC TV Week
The Sept. 11 Advanced Advertising Summit, part of NYC TV Week, brought together the people and companies leading the charge to make TV advertising more effective and efficient. The day-long event also recognized winners of the Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards. Click on the gallery below for event photos. (Photos by Mark Reinertson)
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Mike Demenchuk has served as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2016. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and has served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the print magazine and website, wrangles the occasional e-newsletter and reviews TV shows from time to time. He's also the guy to bother with your guest blog, Fates & Fortunes and Freeze Frame submissions.