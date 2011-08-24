PGATour.com to Stream Video From Playoffs

PGATour.com will provide exclusive online and mobile coverage of the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup, including 85 plus hours of live video streaming from select holes at the tournaments.

The online coverage will include the four playoff tournaments, the live preview show and exclusive editorial content.

"During this year's four Playoff events, PGATour.com will provide golf enthusiasts with the most comprehensive coverage across multiple platforms, including online, on mobile and tablet devices," said Alex Vargas, PGATour.com senior director of business operations in a statement.

Extensive coverage will also be available on the free mobile PGATOUR app for iPhone, iPod Touch and Android devices.

PGATour.com's live content will be optimized for the iPad to take advantage of the tablet's large, multi-touch display.

The first tournament begins with The Barclays from Aug. 25-28 and the coverage continues through to the Championship by Coca-Cola from Sept. 22-25.

PGATour.com is a partnership between the PGA and Turner Sports.