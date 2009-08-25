PGATour.com to Offer Live Video Streams of Key Holes for Tour Playoffs

PGATour.com is offering live video coverage from signature holes for all four tournaments that make up the PGA Tour Playoffs for the FedExCup. Live streaming of the Playoffs tournaments starts Aug. 28 with the Barclay’s tournament.



The PGA’s tour Website is offering enhanced coverage with a larger player and multiple stream rates for viewers. The site is also adding social media integrations with Twitter, Facebook and Myspace, allowing fans to comment on tournament play from any of those three sites.



The video player will also offer player scorecards, a live leaderboard, DVR functionality, and customizable views of the video screen.



“We’re very excited about the enhancements we have implemented to help fans follow the action and excitement throughout the PGA Tour Playoffs for the FedExCup,” said PGATour.com VP and General Manager Lee Bushkell.



During the Barclay’s tournament, the site will stream 34 hours of live golf from hole #16. After the Barclay’s (Aug. 27-30), live streams of signature holes will be available for the Deutsche Bank Championship (Sept. 4-7), BMW Championship (Sept. 10-13), and the Tour Championship (Sept. 24-27).