PGA.com Touts Open Traffic

The live and on-demand coverage of last week’s British Open from Turnberry, Scotland drove record traffic for PGA.com, the Website for the PGA of America which is run by Turner Sports, no doubt helped by golf legend Tom Watson’s near-miss at a sixth British Open title at age 59.

The Website, which offered two live streams during TNT’s broadcast window along with on-demand clips, recorded 85 million page views over the four days of the Open, a 44% increase over last year, and 594,000 live streams, an 80% increase over 2008. Coverage on Friday, which saw world No.1 Tiger Woods miss the cut in windy conditions, set single day British Open records for the site for most daily unique visits (893,500) and page views (32 million). Turner said the site averaged 624,000 daily uniques, a 48% increase over last year, for the tournament, which was eventually won by American Stewart Cink in a four-hole playoff with Watson.

Next month, PGA.com will provide similar streaming coverage of the final major of the year, the 2009 PGA Championship in Chaska, Minnesota.