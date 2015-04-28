PGA Tour Live OTT Service Launching This Summer

This summer, the PGA Tour is launching PGA Tour Live, a digital OTT subscription service that will showcase exclusive live Thursday and Friday morning coverage of more than 30 tour events each season. The PGA Tour has inked a multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball Advanced Media (MLBAM) to create and distribute the OTT service in North America and other markets worldwide.

PGA Tour Live will stream Thursday and Friday morning coverage of two featured groups leading up to Golf Channel’s TV broadcast in the afternoon.

“PGA Tour Live is an important development for golf fans, as it will bring live action to the devices they use most, while building great momentum and viewership for the ensuing broadcast coverage each weekday afternoon and into the weekend,” said Tim Finchem, commissioner of the PGA Tour, in making the announcement Tuesday. “Working with MLBAM was a natural fit, as it was a top priority to find a partner to meet the challenge of delivering the digital hybrid our fans want most — a live HD broadcast with world-class technology distribution.”

The New York-based MLBAM will use its video infrastructure services to bring the OTT service to mobile, tablet and other digital devices. The cost and specific supported digital platforms will be announced at a later date.

“Commissioner Finchem and his entire staff deserve credit for having the vision and the fortitude to serve the millions of golf fans with this product,” said Bob Bowman, president of business and media for MLB. “Those fans will not be disappointed.”