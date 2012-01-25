PGA Tour Launches Official iPad App

The PGA Tour has launched a free iPad app, The PGA Tour HD app, for the 2012 golf season that will offer scores, stats, video highlights and live streaming video coverage of a number of events, including the Farmers Insurance Open.

The app is being sponsored by golf equipment maker Callaway Golf.

"With the continued success of the iPad and our overarching strategy of reaching PGA Tour fans across multiple platforms, we are very excited about the launch of the official PGA Tour HD app," said Tim Finchem, Commissioner of the PGA Tour in a statement. "All of our digital platforms are very important to the way we engage our fans, now and into the future and this is a great step forward."

Lenny Daniels, executive VP and COO at Turner Sports added that "the PGA Tour HD app brings a unique golf experience to the fans' fingertips providing live video coverage, stats and scores in a vivid interface and is a wonderful addition to the PGATOUR.com digital portfolio. We will continue to provide golf enthusiasts with the most comprehensive TOUR coverage across a multitude of platforms."

Besides the video highlights and live streaming coverage of certain events, key features include leaderboards and standings, player scorecards, information about players and golf courses and golf related news.

As presenting sponsor, Callaway will be featured with 'presented by' logo treatments and brand exposure throughout the app.

Turner Sports manages the PGA's digital efforts, including PGA.com and its mobile and app offerings.