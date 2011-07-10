Pew: Over Third of Americans Have Smartphones

More than a third of American adults (35%) have a smartphone, and a quarter of those use it as their primary online access device.



That is according to the Pew Internet Project's first stand-alone study of smartphone ownership.



Smartphone ownership tends to skew toward higher household income -- 59% of adults in households with over $75,000 per year in income, and minorities, with 44% of blacks and Latinos using smartphones.



There remains an urban/suburban vs. rural gap, with the former twice as likely to own a smartphone as those in rural areas. The Obama administration is trying to boost that latter figure by promoting wireless broadband deployment nationwide.



Pew conducted 2,277 interviews by phone -- landline and cell phone/smartphone -- April 26-May 22, 2011.