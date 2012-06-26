Pew: Over Half of Cellphone Users Surf Net With Mobile Devices
A new study shows why programmers are remaking the online
video delivery model into an anytime, anywhere experience.
Of the 88% of Americans who own a cellphone, 55% say they
use it to go online, according to a new Pew Internet and American Life Project
survey. That is up from the 31% of respondents in 2009 who said they used their
phone to go online.
In addition, 31% of cellphone surfers say they
"mostly" go online with their phones rather than a computer. That
percentage is much higher for 18-29-year-olds, with 45% of those saying they do
most of their online browsing on their phones.
That percentage is even higher for African-Americans, with
51% doing most of their online browsing by phone, more than double the
percentage of whites (24%).
Of those that do rely on cellphones, almost two-thirds (64%)
say it is for convenience, but 10% say it is because they lack other online
access.
The telephone survey was conducted March 15-April 3 among
2,254 adults 18-plus. Appropriately, that included 903 interviews via cellphone.
