Pew: One-Third of Adults Now Have Tablets

A new Pew Research study demonstrates why Wi-Fi and in-home

mobility are so important to the cable industry's long-term broadband plans -- Comcast,

for one, just announced a new neighborhood hotspot Wi-Fi initiative to create

millions of new "friends and family" hot spots.

More than a third of the adult population (34%) now owns a

tablet computer, up from 18% a year ago, and up from just 3% in 2010, according

to the Pew study.

The demo most likely to own a tablet is

college-educated adults ages 35-44 making a least $75,000 a year.