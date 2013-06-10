Pew: One-Third of Adults Now Have Tablets
A new Pew Research study demonstrates why Wi-Fi and in-home
mobility are so important to the cable industry's long-term broadband plans -- Comcast,
for one, just announced a new neighborhood hotspot Wi-Fi initiative to create
millions of new "friends and family" hot spots.
More than a third of the adult population (34%) now owns a
tablet computer, up from 18% a year ago, and up from just 3% in 2010, according
to the Pew study.
The demo most likely to own a tablet is
college-educated adults ages 35-44 making a least $75,000 a year.
