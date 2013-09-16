Pew: One in Five Cell Users Favor Phones for Web Search

According to a new Pew study, one in five adult cell phone users now do more online browsing on their phones than on a desktop or laptop or tablet.

Those online surfers tend to skew younger, college-educated, financially better off, urban and suburban (rather than rural), and minorities.

The report on adult cell phone use found that 63% of adult cell phone owners use their phones to surf the Web, up 8% from a similar 2012 study, and almost double the percentage (34%) in a 2009 survey. Of those, 34% say the phone is their primary web-searching tool.

The 18-29 demo is the most likely to be using their phone to surf (85%), while only 22% of those 65-plus do so.

Three quarters of African Americans (74%) and 68% of Hispanics are cell Internet users.

The study was a national phone survey April 17-May 19, 2013, among 2,252 adults 18-plus. The margin of error for all cell phone users is plus or minus 2.4 percentage points. For cell phone surfers, the margin is 3.3%.