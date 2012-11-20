Pew: Most Parents Worried About Online Advertiser Profiling of Kids

The vast majority of parents (81%) say they are very or

somewhat concerned about how much information advertisers can collect about

their children's online activities, with 46% in the "very concerned"

category. That is according to a new study from the Pew Internet and American

Life Project.

Previous Pew surveys have found that a majority of adult

Internet users don't like to have their own online behavior tracked and

analyzed. But Pew also points out that "most of the free services

available online involve a tradeoff: In return for being able to access

services online for free, information is collected about users to deliver targeted

advertising."

That collective score topped the list of parent's online

worries, even beating out interaction with strangers online and impact on their

future opportunities and reputations, though those categories drew higher

"very worried" scores.

But parents are doing more than worrying. The study found

that 50% had used parental control, and almost as many had (46%) had talked

with their children about their online profile and had even read privacy

policies (44%).

The study is based on a phone survey of 802 parents and

their teenage children (12-17), conducted July 26-Sept. 30, 2012. The margin of

error was plus or minus 4.5 points.