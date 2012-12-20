Pew: Gun Control Debates Dominate Social Media Following Newtown Tragedy

Calls for reform of gun control policies dominated the

social conversation in the wake of the tragic shootings at the Sandy Hook

Elementary school in Newtown Conn., according to a new study from Pew Research

Center's Project for Excellence in Journalism (PEJ) that analyzed social

conversations between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17.

"On both blogs and Twitter, the gun policy discussion

accounted for almost 30% of the social media conversation examined by PEJ,

exceeding even prayers and expressions of sympathy in the three days following

the Dec. 14 massacre that left 26 dead at the Sandy Hook Elementary School,"

the report noted. "And, within that discussion, calls for stricter gun control

measures exceeded defenses of current gun laws and policies by more than two to

one."

The analysis found that 64% of tweets and 46% of blogs

included calls for stricter gun control, compared to 21% of tweets and blogs

opposing new gun laws. About 14% of tweets and 32% of blogs were neutral.

The PEJ analysis of social media conversation used

technology from Crimson Hexagon, which provides tools for analyzing social

media conversations.

The report also noted that the recent shootings elicited a

quite different response than earlier incidents, including the Jan. 8, 2011,

shooting in Tucson, Ariz., that killed six and seriously wounded Congresswoman

Gabrielle Giffords.

"In the first three days after that tragedy, the discussion

about our country's gun laws was barely present -- representing just 3% of the

social media conversation in all," the report noted. "Instead, bloggers and

Twitter users posted mainly about the heated political discourse in our country

and its possible relationship to the shooting. Similarly, in the social media

response to the shooting of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin in February 2012,

outrage at the alleged perpetrator and the role of race in the incident

overshadowed questions surrounding gun rights and Florida's Stand Your Ground

statute."

The report also noted that the shootings were also a top

news event on YouTube. PEJ noted that the most watched video by far was

President Obama's initial statement from the White House. That video was

watched over 7 million times in the first five days after the tragedy.

PEJ also analyzed newspaper editorials and op-ed pieces

following the shootings. Of the 52 examined, 25 called for gun reform and four

opposed new gun control rules.

The full report can be found here.