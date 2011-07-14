Pew: All A-Twitter Over News Corp.

More than half the news links on Twitter (53%) were to stories about the News Corp. phone-hacking scandal for July 4-8, according to Pew Research Center's latest New Media Index.

That is the most concentrated interest in a single story on Twitter in since September 20-24 2010, when a story about Twitter itself--a security flaw that redirected users to third-party sites without their consent. That story drew 58% of the links.

A Pew researcher pointed out that Twitter news links are usually tech-heavy, which makes the hacking story an unusual top link.

That 53% for the News Corp. story compared with the 6% of mainstream media news holes the story accounted for over roughly the same period, according to the Pew/Project for Excellence in Journalism's News coverage Index.