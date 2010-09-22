Petry Taps Former MTV, CBS Superbowl Halftime Show Exec

Vanessa Hambidge, former VP of integrated

solutions at MTV Networks ad sales in New York, and one of the executives

responsible for the Janet Jackson/Justin Timberlake Super Bowl reveal back in

2004, has joined Petry Media as their VP of marketing.

It is a new position in which she will leverage

her multiplatform experience in cross-promoting sports and entertainment

across Petry's own multiplatform of rep firm Petry Television, online TV

station site ad sales arm Petry Digital, and domestic and

international cable sales unit Petry Network.

Hambidge was most recently doing independent

consulting, but at Viacom's MTV, she developed integrated packages for big

events like the MTV Video Music Awards and series The Hills and The Real World.

Before that she was with CBS Sports (CBS and Viacom are co-owned), where

she also handled big events including "operational responsibility"

for NFL time on the network, according to her bio.

Among other things, she also had "oversight

of Viacom's Super Bowl XXXV and XXXVIII efforts and the MTV-produced halftime

show."

That would famously include the 2004 half-time

"reveal" number that became a focus of FCC indecency enforcement.

Hambidge confirmed that connection via a Petry spokesperson, but declined to

comment about that part of her career or what her plans were for the new Petry

post.

It is worth noting that she remained with CBS for

several years following the controversial half-time show.

Her resume also includes the position of manager,

U.S. television sales and programming, for International Management Group.