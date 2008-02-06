Petry International to Sell National Advertising on RFD-TV

Rep firm Petry International will sell national advertising on rural TV network RFD-TV according to a new multiyear deal.

In announcing the agreement, Petry pointed out that RFD-TV recently signed up to do the video simulcast of Don Imus' return to radio. The show airs twice -- a morning simulcast and an evening repeat.

The network also just signed a carriage deal with the nation's largest cable operator, Comcast.

“With our recent major addition of high-profile programming, daily Nielsen numbers and the pending rollout of carriage into the largest urban cable markets, it is time to enhance our advertising-sales efforts nationwide,” RFD-TV president Patrick Gottsch said in announcing the agreement.

RFD-TV is carried in about 31 million homes via satellite and cable.