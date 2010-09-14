Permira Invests in Asia Broadcast Satellite

A

fund backed by private equity group Permira has joined with the

management team of satellite operator Asia Broadcast Satellite to buyout

majority control from Citigroup Venture Capital International

Proprietary Investment Partnership L.P. and Citigroup Venture Capital

International Co-Investment, L.P. No terms of the deal were disclosed

but Reuters is citing anonymous sources saying Permira's investment

totaled around $200 million.

This is Permira's third major

investment in satellite sector, having already seen hefty returns from a

2003 investment in Inmarsat and a 2005 investment in Intelsat.

"ABS

is one of the world's fastest growing satellite operators, with prime

orbital locations serving markets with strong fundamentals," noted

Richard Sanders, head of TMT at Permira in a prepared statement.

Founded

by CEO Thomas Choi in 2006, ABS supplies bandwidth connectivity to

broadcasting and telecoms, serving over 80 customers in 30 countries.

ABC currently operates three satellites under the ABS brand and

co-brands a fourth bird. ABS has two others in the pipeline and its

prime orbital positions cover over 80% of the world's population.