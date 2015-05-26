Periscope Goes Live on Android

Periscope, Twitter’s new mobile live streaming app, has built on its initial release on the iOS world by launching an app for the important Android platform.

“As a small startup, our initial launch was limited to just iOS, but we’ve been working really hard to craft an experience that feels special on Android, yet still unmistakably Periscope,” the company said in its Android announcement.

Periscope said Android owners using Version 4.4 (KitKat) and above can download Periscope from Google Play.

