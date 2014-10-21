Peel Hits 100 Million Users

Peel has announced that its smart universal remote app has passed the 100 million user mark only 30 months since launch.

The app lets consumers use their mobile devices to control the TV.

“Our plan at the beginning of this year was to triple our overall user base to 125 million and we are ahead of pace to accomplish that goal,” said Thiru Arunachalam, CEO and co-founder of Peel in a statement. “Demand in the U.S. as well as in Asia and Latin America has really surprised us.”

The startup noted that it took Facebook took just over four years to acquire its first 100 million users, and Twitter and Tumblr more than 5 years while Line crossed the 100 million mark in 19 months and Instagram reached the milestone in 26 months.

To date the app, which is available for both Android and iPhone, has generated over 50 billion smart remote commands, and has been paired 60 million televisions, 20 million set-top boxes and 2 million air conditioners with the app.

The company also offers a True Tune-In advertising platform, which enables one-click channel change from an ad unit and in the summer of 2014 it launched its Peel.in Platform, which allows TV networks to share a unique tune-in URL on Twitter and Facebook.

That service is used by such networks from HBO and Showtime to promote shows.